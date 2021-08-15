Compassion Healthcare Inc. welcomes new psychiatrist

EDEN — The James Austin Health Center here and the Caswell Family Medical Center in Yanceyville have added a new psychiatrist Shelby Register, M.D., to fortify their integrated health care model at the clinics.

Both clinics are operated by Compassion Health Care Inc., based in Caswell County.

Register will address the psychological needs of patients at both clinics, as well as work with other providers to establish comprehensive treatment plans. Such plans will include a variety of healthcare aspects, ranging from the physical to the social, a CHC news release said.

This holistic approach to medical care is vital to ensuring that each patient receives quality care to complement an overall healthy lifestyle, the release said.

A Florida native, Register attended medical school at the University of South Florida and moved to North Carolina in 2017. She completed her residency in psychiatry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she served as a chief resident in her final year.