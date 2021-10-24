Cone announces new medical specialty services for women

GREENSBORO — Cone Health hopes to provide solutions for Triad area women to urinary incontinence issues that can cause inconvenience and embarrassment.
Studies indicate at least one in three women experience bladder weakness. And urinary incontinence is most common in women, yet is kept secret and left untreated because of embarrassment, the health system said in a news release.
Michelle Schroeder, M.D., has joined the health system and brings with her a specialized urological gynecology focus.
As part of Cone Health Urogynecology at MedCenter for Women, Schroeder began seeing patients Oct. 18. She brings a passion for providing comprehensive care for women with pelvic floor disorders. A fellowship-trained urogynecologist who completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of South Florida, Schroeder completed a fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“Urogynecology issues come in a variety of symptoms,” Schroeder said. “I’m a good listener and focus on hearing specifically what the issues are from my patients. This way I can create an individualized treatment plan for each person.”
Cone Health Urogynecology provides screening and support involving issues with the pelvic floor and bladder. The new practice also offers non-surgical solutions as well as minimally invasive surgical options, the release said.
“Many times women hear ‘urogynecology’ and immediately think I see 50-plus-year-olds,” says Dr. Schroeder. “The truth is, leakage and other issues can start very early. Often times right after giving birth and also in female athletes. Improving the quality of life for all women by restoring their pelvic health is my mission.”
Cone Health MedCenter for Women, located at 930 Third Street, Greensboro, has paired support services for urogynecology patients on the same campus. And Cone Health Rehabilitation at MedCenter for Women offers physical therapy tailored specifically for women’s pelvic health needs. Whether issues stem from having a bay or from other pelvic conditions seen in later life, physical therapy experts are available to support patients in healing, the release said.
Patients can talk with their physicians for a referral to Cone Health Urogynecology at MedCenter for Women. For the clinic, call: 336-890-3277 or for physical therapy services on Tuesdays at MedCenter for Women, call: 336-282-6339.