Cone announces new medical specialty services for women

GREENSBORO — Cone Health hopes to provide solutions for Triad area women to urinary incontinence issues that can cause inconvenience and embarrassment.

Studies indicate at least one in three women experience bladder weakness. And urinary incontinence is most common in women, yet is kept secret and left untreated because of embarrassment, the health system said in a news release.

Michelle Schroeder, M.D., has joined the health system and brings with her a specialized urological gynecology focus.

As part of Cone Health Urogynecology at MedCenter for Women, Schroeder began seeing patients Oct. 18. She brings a passion for providing comprehensive care for women with pelvic floor disorders. A fellowship-trained urogynecologist who completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of South Florida, Schroeder completed a fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“Urogynecology issues come in a variety of symptoms,” Schroeder said. “I’m a good listener and focus on hearing specifically what the issues are from my patients. This way I can create an individualized treatment plan for each person.”