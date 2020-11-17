Cone breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record, cites alarming trend

GREENSBORO — For the first time since the dawn of the global pandemic in March, Cone Health is treating more than 100 people with COVID-19 in its hospitals. The COVID-19 patient census on Tuesday morning was 103.
If current transmission rates of the virus continue, hospital officials project the number will grow to more than150 by the end of December and swell much higher in the new year.
In response to the alarming trends, the health network has asked the public to take immediate steps to slow the spread of the virus.
“These trends are very alarming,” said Cone Health CEO Terry Akin via news release. “We must have the support of the public and we are depending on the smart behavior of individuals and businesses to slow the spread of this highly contagious virus. Our extremely committed doctors and nurses, our facilities and resources are becoming stretched. As a result, Cone Health faces possible reductions in other (non-COVID-19) care and services. This is clearly not a good situation for our communities. We are quickly reaching the point where governments will need to consider imposing more restrictions. Thanks to the folks across our communities who are being careful, but we really need everyone to get serious and take steps to bring this virus under control.”
Cone Health, which owns and operates Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, has capacity to treat 116 people at its Green Valley campus—dedicated to treatment of only COVID-19 patients. Other Cone Health hospitals have the capacity to treat additional people with COVID-19. Annie Penn has rerouted most COVID-19 patients to Green Valley. However, projections show sick patients may overwhelm all Cone hospitals' capacity in the coming months.
“We have seen a sizable bump in the number of people with COVID-19 after every holiday,” said Dr. Bruce Swords, chief physician executive for Cone Health. “Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s are often celebrated with extended families. They are usually celebrated indoors. Those conditions are perfect for spreading coronavirus.”
Cone Health infectious disease experts urge people to:
· Wear masks in public areas and around those who do not live with you, including neighbors and friends.
· Wash your hands frequently.
· Practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.
· Reconsider holiday plans with safety in mind. Limit gatherings to only those in your immediate household. Remember - older relatives especially are at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.
· Avoid dining indoors at full-service restaurants and cafes. Consider takeout or outdoor dining instead.
· Avoid indoor fitness centers.
· Worship outdoors or online, or wear masks at indoor services while maintaining appropriate physical distance.
· Limit exposure to people outside your immediate household.
“No one likes the idea of more drastic measures or restrictions. But if we don’t all act soon, we may have no other choice,” Akin said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!