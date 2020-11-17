Cone breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record, cites alarming trend

GREENSBORO — For the first time since the dawn of the global pandemic in March, Cone Health is treating more than 100 people with COVID-19 in its hospitals. The COVID-19 patient census on Tuesday morning was 103.

If current transmission rates of the virus continue, hospital officials project the number will grow to more than150 by the end of December and swell much higher in the new year.

In response to the alarming trends, the health network has asked the public to take immediate steps to slow the spread of the virus.

“These trends are very alarming,” said Cone Health CEO Terry Akin via news release. “We must have the support of the public and we are depending on the smart behavior of individuals and businesses to slow the spread of this highly contagious virus. Our extremely committed doctors and nurses, our facilities and resources are becoming stretched. As a result, Cone Health faces possible reductions in other (non-COVID-19) care and services. This is clearly not a good situation for our communities. We are quickly reaching the point where governments will need to consider imposing more restrictions. Thanks to the folks across our communities who are being careful, but we really need everyone to get serious and take steps to bring this virus under control.”