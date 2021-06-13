Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare will not affiliate

GREENSBORO — Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare have mutually decided not to move forward with an affiliation initially proposed in August 2020.

“Leadership from both organizations began working in earnest on bringing our two organizations together in early 2021. As this work progressed, we realized that each of our communities and key stakeholders require support and commitments from our respective organizations that are better served by remaining independent,’’ said hospital spokesman Doug Allred in a recent press release. “The decision was a difficult one, but both organizations remain committed to advancing our common goal of providing outstanding care for our respective communities.”

Terry Akin, former chief executive officer of Cone Health, said: “We appreciate the efforts of Sentara to work with Cone Health to determine whether an affiliation of our two high-performing organizations is in the best interest of those we serve. Recently, in the final analysis, we mutually decided that we can best serve our communities by remaining independent organizations. We have developed a high regard for the excellent services and outcomes Sentara delivers, and we expect both our organizations to continue to advance our common goals of providing outstanding care for our respective communities.”