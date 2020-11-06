Cone Health Announces New Hours for COVID-19 Testing

REIDSVILLE – Beginning Monday, Cone Health’s fixed COVID-19 testing sites for adults and children, including the Annie Penn Hospital location here, will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Other fixed testing sites are at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Cone Health Green Valley campus in Greensboro. Mobile sites have their own hours and are not impacted by this schedule change.

The five fixed sites screen people coming into a hospital or clinic for an operation or a procedure and provide public COVID-19 testing. Public COVID-19 testing is performed at no cost to patients and no insurance coverage is required. However, if you have health insurance, Cone Health asks that you bring your ID card to the testing site.

People should come to a fixed site for a COVID-19 test if:

Directed by their physician or e-visit provider to receive a COVID-19 test.

They have symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, sore throat and fever.

They have recently lived or worked in a nursing home, group home, correctional facility, homeless shelter or migrant farmworker camp.

They are a front-line or essential worker (store clerk, bus driver, childcare) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.