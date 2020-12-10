Cone Health asks you to Take The Pledge for holiday season safety

Cone Health is urging the public to join a national movement and make a formal pledge to wear masks and social distance during the holiday season.

The pledge requires individuals to promise to abide by safety protocols and invites participants to attach a photo by their name in the #MaskUp Pledge campaign.

As part of the national #MaskUp initiative, Cone Health will launch a virtual photo booth at conehealth .com/maskuppledge.

Participants are asked to snap a masked picture of themselves or members of their household and share on social networks using #MaskUp.

The hospital system asks folks to challenge friends and family to join in the drive.

“As cases rise dramatically, we are encouraging the public to take a stand and ask their friends and families to do the same,” says Terry Akin, Cone Health CEO.

“Wearing a mask is an act of generosity and caring to protect not only ourselves but also other people. This pledge is a meaningful way for people to show their commitment to keeping others safe while having a little fun along the way. We are immensely grateful for our communities’ support and hope this pledge will help take that one step further.”

Visit conehealth.com/maskuppledge until Dec. 23 to take and share a pledge photo. The health care system's goal is to receive at least 5,000 pledges and share them on Christmas Eve in a community-wide slideshow.