Cone Health Begins Return to Normal Surgical Schedules

Cone Health, which operates Triad area hospitals including Rockingham County’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, announced plans on Tuesday to return to a normal surgical schedule by the end of the month.

On Aug. 30, Cone Health asked surgeons and patients to delay non-essential surgeries that needed to be done in a hospital or required an overnight stay. The action was taken to reduce the number of people in Cone Health hospitals as COVID-19 cases climbed, the hospital system said in a news release.

“I thank our medical staff and I especially thank the people who decided they could wait for that knee surgery or hernia repair,” said Kenneth Rempher, chief nurse executive for Cone Health. “Just because a surgery may not be lifesaving, doesn’t mean it’s not life changing. Many surgeries alleviate pain or improve the quality of life our patients lead. Our staff is ready, and we are comfortable with our ability to resume those.

As of Monday, 112 people with COVID-19 were in Cone Health hospitals, the fewest since Aug. 20, the release said. The number and types of surgeries being resumed will depend on how many COVID-19 patients remain in Cone Health hospitals, the number of patients in emergency departments and other factors, officials said in the release.

People ready to reschedule a delayed surgery, should contact their doctor, Cone officials advised in the release.