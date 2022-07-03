 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cone Health brings COVID-19 vaccines to 6-month to 5-year-olds at Rockingham pediatric offices

  • 0

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Pediatrics has been chosen as one site at which Cone Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the youngest children eligible — those between 6 months and age 5.

The effort is part of a Piedmont-wide move by Cone to provide shots at clinics where children are already patients.

The announcement comes as the FDA and CDC have approved a lower dosage of the vaccine for this age group. The decision makes COVID-19 vaccines available to an additional 20 million children, according to the CDC. Children are eligible to receive either the two-shot Moderna or three-shot Pfizer series.

Reidsville Pediatrics is located at 1816 Richardson Drive. To schedule an appointment, call 336-634-3902 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

Premier Pediatrics of Eden is located at 509 S. Van Buren St. Suite B. To schedule an appointment, call 336-627-5437 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

People are also reading…

Other participating clinics include:

  • Piedmont Pediatrics, 719 Green Valley Road, #209 in Greensboro. Call 336-272-9447 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment.
  • The Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health, 301 Wendover Ave., E #400, in Greensboro. Call 336-832-3150 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, to schedule an appointment.

Parents and guardians should first check with their children’s pediatrician to see if the vaccine is available at their location, Cone officials advised in a news release.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RCC trustees step down

RCC trustees step down

Rockingham Community College President Dr. Mark O. Kinlaw recently presented resolutions to outgoing RCC Board of Trustees members Janice Tate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert