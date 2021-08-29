Cone Health delays many nonessential surgeries, cites surge in COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO — To care for growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, Cone Health announced Thursday it is delaying most nonessential surgeries requiring an overnight stay.
The action is effective Monday, and the health care system is contacting people scheduled for procedures and surgeries if they are affected, Cone Health said in a news release.
Many surgeries will be moved to day surgery centers to avoid taxing hospitals, according to the release.
“We have learned a great deal over the past 18 months that will allow us to efficiently implement this change,” Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone Health senior vice president and chief medical officer, said in the release.
“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September,” she said.
The health system said projections show the latest surge in COVID-19 cases peaking in September.
Cone Health said it will rely on the judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which surgeries should remain scheduled.
Teams at Cone Health have developed guidelines for which procedures would be considered medically necessary, such as heart bypass surgery, and which could be delayed, such as cosmetic surgery.
However, the health system urged people not to delay emergency care when needed.
“Not treating heart attacks and strokes in a timely manner resulted in lifelong disabilities and deaths earlier in this pandemic,” Leschber said. “We are taking this action in part, so that we can continue caring for people with true medical emergencies.”
Cone Health urged people to get vaccinated if they are eligible, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.
Also in the Triad, Novant Health Inc. said it began on Aug. 19 limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers “to those that are same-day (outpatient) or classified as urgent ...”
The system said non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to ensure it can save room for emergency patients.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem said that each of its sites is monitoring the number of patients and may at times have to reschedule surgical procedures.