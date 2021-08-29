 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cone Health delays many nonessential surgeries, cites surge in COVID-19 patients
0 Comments

Cone Health delays many nonessential surgeries, cites surge in COVID-19 patients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — To care for growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, Cone Health announced Thursday it is delaying most nonessential surgeries requiring an overnight stay.

The action is effective Monday, and the health care system is contacting people scheduled for procedures and surgeries if they are affected, Cone Health said in a news release.

Many surgeries will be moved to day surgery centers to avoid taxing hospitals, according to the release.

“We have learned a great deal over the past 18 months that will allow us to efficiently implement this change,” Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone Health senior vice president and chief medical officer, said in the release.

“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September,” she said.

The health system said projections show the latest surge in COVID-19 cases peaking in September.

Cone Health said it will rely on the judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which surgeries should remain scheduled.

Teams at Cone Health have developed guidelines for which procedures would be considered medically necessary, such as heart bypass surgery, and which could be delayed, such as cosmetic surgery.

However, the health system urged people not to delay emergency care when needed.

“Not treating heart attacks and strokes in a timely manner resulted in lifelong disabilities and deaths earlier in this pandemic,” Leschber said. “We are taking this action in part, so that we can continue caring for people with true medical emergencies.”

Cone Health urged people to get vaccinated if they are eligible, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.

Also in the Triad, Novant Health Inc. said it began on Aug. 19 limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers “to those that are same-day (outpatient) or classified as urgent ...”

The system said non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to ensure it can save room for emergency patients.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem said that each of its sites is monitoring the number of patients and may at times have to reschedule surgical procedures.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Cone Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations. Click here for more information.

The Guilford County health department also is hosting first-dose, community clinics at the following dates and locations:

• 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Open Door Ministries, 400 N. Centennial St., High Point.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Piedmont Classical High School, 4100 Yanceyville Road, Browns Summit.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-7944 or visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.

Walk-in appointments are available but pre-registration is encouraged.

Vaccinations by appointment only are available at 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, and 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

Cone Health also is offering 

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News