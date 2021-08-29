Cone Health delays many nonessential surgeries, cites surge in COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO — To care for growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, Cone Health announced Thursday it is delaying most nonessential surgeries requiring an overnight stay.

The action is effective Monday, and the health care system is contacting people scheduled for procedures and surgeries if they are affected, Cone Health said in a news release.

Many surgeries will be moved to day surgery centers to avoid taxing hospitals, according to the release.

“We have learned a great deal over the past 18 months that will allow us to efficiently implement this change,” Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone Health senior vice president and chief medical officer, said in the release.

“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September,” she said.

The health system said projections show the latest surge in COVID-19 cases peaking in September.

Cone Health said it will rely on the judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which surgeries should remain scheduled.