Cone Health Gives 100,000 Vaccinations

REIDSVILLE — Cone Health has injected more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of people in the communities it serves, including Rockingham County.

The 100,000 total includes first and second doses. Those ready for a vaccination can quickly get it as availability is high, health officials with Cone said.

“This is an incredible milestone for all of us and the communities we serve,” says Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer DeAnne Brooks. “Just a year ago a vaccine seemed years away and a month ago the waits were long. Now, you can get a vaccination in less than a week.”

Cone Health urges everyone eligible for a vaccine to seek one by signing up at conehealth.com/vaccine. People without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal assistance.

Health officials with Cone note that the coronavirus is again spreading, meaning more people are getting sick with the disease. Cone Health urges everyone to make an appointment as soon as they become eligible. “After rapidly dropping, the number of people with COVID-19 in our hospitals has hit a plateau. We are ready to see those numbers begin dropping again and vaccination is a key to that,” says Cone Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords, PhD.

Cone Health has operated mass vaccination clinics with county health departments in Rockingham, as well as Alamance and Guilford counties. It has also worked with churches, the faith community, NC A&T and others on 73 mobile clinics held throughout the area. Many of these efforts are part of Cone Health’s commitment to vaccinating people most at risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 who are less likely to get the vaccine.