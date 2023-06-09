GREENSBORO — Cone Health has received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

The recognition applies to both Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Moses Cone Hospital. The hospitals are among only 262 nationwide to receive the honor.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack — or myocardial infarction (MI) — each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include quickly restoring blood flow to the blocked artery, cardiac rehabilitation, giving aspirin when the person arrives and leaves the hospital and offering those who smoke help in stopping.

“In the 1980s, our doctors were on the forefront of finding better ways to treat heart attack,” says Ruth Fisher, vice president, Heart and Vascular, Cone Health.

“Consistently being recognized as one of the top places anywhere for heart attack care shows that leadership continues.”

This is the fourth year Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Alamance Regional has earned the platinum designation. And 2023 marks the twelfth consecutive year Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Moses Cone Hospital has achieved that top level of performance.

“It is an honor to award Cone Health with the Platinum Performance Award for the valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” says Dr. Michael Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

“The receipt of this award indicates Cone Health remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

To receive the Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain — MI Registry for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022) and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. This ensures that the most current, science-based guidelines are used to improve care, safety and quality for those with cardiovascular disease.

Cone Health is investing $200 million in heart and vascular center projects in Burlington and Greensboro.