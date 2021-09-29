Cone Health honors “Health Care Heroes”: Emokpae of Annie Penn lauded

GREENSBORO — Dr. Patrick Wright was honored as the first recipient of the Bill Bowman Life of Service Award. Wright received the honor during the second Cone Health Physician Awards on Thursday night.
The Bill Bowman Life of Service Award is named for the late general surgeon who also served as an executive at Cone Health. While other awards presented on Thursday were selected by the entire medical staff, the recipient of this lifetime achievement award was selected by the Cone Health Physician Awards Committee.
Wright was honored for his influential work at Cone Health, including serving as medical director of Cone Health’s Mobile Medicine program and helping to create the hospital system’s monoclonal antibody infusion center, which offers accessible care to patients battling COVID-19, preventing hospitalizations and death.
A total of 162 physicians and advanced practice providers nominated their peers in the following categories:
Hospitalist of the Year: Hospitalists are the unsung heroes of medicine. They help manage the acute care of all our patients when they are sick in the hospital. Their work helps the rest of our physicians focus on their clinics and their families. Recipient: Dr. Jeffrey McClung
Best Consulting Physician: During the complex medical care of patients in the clinic or hospital, sometimes doctors need to request consultation visits from specialists. This category celebrates a consulting physician who is the very best. Recipient: Dr. Robert Buccini
Innovations in Clinical Care: This category celebrates physicians who are always on the cutting edge of new clinical developments, active in research and promoting new tools for better outcomes. These winners are often luminaries in their specialty nationally and admired by their colleagues in their hospital. Recipient: Dr. Murali Ramaswamy
Excellence in Quality and Safety: This physician demonstrates an enduring commitment to safety. The quality and safety winner helps co-author our safety protocols and quality improvement work. Recipient: Dr. Edmond Fitzgerald
APP of the Year: This award celebrates Cone Health’s advanced practice providers. They are physician assistants (PA), nurse practitioners (NP) and clinical pharmacy practitioners (CPP). All APPs have been heroes through the pandemic, playing a pivotal role in our response to COVID-19. APPs sometimes team up with physicians and sometimes operate independently as circumstances demand.
The APP of the year is recognized by the medical staff as the best of the best. Recipient: Lindsey Causey, MSN, APRN
Physician of the Year: During another unprecedented year in the practice of medicine, some true heroes have emerged to inspire us. The physician of the year represents the best of the best. This year, recipients were selected from each hospital campus: Annie Penn, Alamance Regional, Moses H. Cone and Wesley Long. Recipients: Dr. Courage Emokpae, Hospitalist (Annie Penn); Dr. Jonathan Williams, Emergency Medicine (Alamance Regional); Dr. Ripudeep Rai, Hospitalist (Wesley Long); and Dr. David Joslin, Anesthesiology (Moses H. Cone).