Cone Health honors “Health Care Heroes”: Emokpae of Annie Penn lauded

GREENSBORO — Dr. Patrick Wright was honored as the first recipient of the Bill Bowman Life of Service Award. Wright received the honor during the second Cone Health Physician Awards on Thursday night.

The Bill Bowman Life of Service Award is named for the late general surgeon who also served as an executive at Cone Health. While other awards presented on Thursday were selected by the entire medical staff, the recipient of this lifetime achievement award was selected by the Cone Health Physician Awards Committee.

Wright was honored for his influential work at Cone Health, including serving as medical director of Cone Health’s Mobile Medicine program and helping to create the hospital system’s monoclonal antibody infusion center, which offers accessible care to patients battling COVID-19, preventing hospitalizations and death.

A total of 162 physicians and advanced practice providers nominated their peers in the following categories:

Hospitalist of the Year: Hospitalists are the unsung heroes of medicine. They help manage the acute care of all our patients when they are sick in the hospital. Their work helps the rest of our physicians focus on their clinics and their families. Recipient: Dr. Jeffrey McClung