Cone Health Hospitals Only in State Making Best 100 List for Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement

REIDSVILLE – Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital are on the list of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement, according to Healthgrades.

Healthgrades, a leading resource connecting consumers, physicians and health systems, evaluated the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals for 32 of the most common procedures and conditions.

The Cone Health hospitals have the added distinction of being the only such facilities in the state listed among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 2 years in a row (2020-21) and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for 3 years in a row (2019-21).

“Excellence is not something you achieve once in a while. It’s how you apply your skills day in and day out,” says Bruce Swords, chief physician executive, at Cone Health. “From the discussions with your doctor before deciding on surgery, to the physical therapy after surgery, you are going to be treated by excellent caregivers at Cone Health.”