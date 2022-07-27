Cone Health hospitals rank well on prestigious national scale

GREENSBORO — U.S. News & World Report has named Cone Health hospitals as 2022-2023 High Performing Hospitals in 17 of 20 Common Adult Procedures & Conditions, according to a news release from the hospital system.

Rockingham County’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville was evaluated as part of the all over score, the release explained.

The ranking is the highest award a hospital can earn in the magazine’s ratings. Cone Health also received a national “High Performing” rating in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. This ranking is for hospitals that handle very challenging conditions.

U.S. News & World Report is considered a global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. Its annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to help consumers and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

U.S. News lists Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital as “Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.”

Alamance Regional Medical Center is listed separately and earned High Performing rankings in three Common Adult Procedures & Conditions.

Such ratings recognize care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes, the release said.

High Performing Ratings for The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital group were issued for:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Heart attack

Knee replacement

Aortic valve surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Lung cancer surgery

Back surgery (spinal fusion)

Heart failure

Prostate cancer surgery

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Hip fracture

Stroke

Colon cancer surgery

Hip replacement

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)

Diabetes

Kidney failure

High Performing Ratings for Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington cited:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Kidney failure

Stroke

“The bottom line is that you don’t need to travel any further than your nearest Cone Health facility for the very best care,” says Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO, Cone Health.

“Our focus on quality and service means some of the very best care in the country starts in your neighborhood.”

For the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care, the release said.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” says Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

“A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.