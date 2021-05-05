Cone Health Looks for Vaccination Partners

With a focus on convenience, Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. The health care system seeks area businesses, churches, civic and non-profit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.
In order to increase mobile vaccination clinics, Cone Health is consolidating the hours of its mass vaccine clinics and moving locations in Rockingham and Alamance counties.
At all sites, vaccination will be free and appointments, identification and insurance are not required. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred and may be made by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal scheduling assistance.
The schedule detailed below may change in the weeks ahead, so please check by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine for hours of operation at each of Cone Health’s vaccine sites.
Rockingham County
Cone Health will move its vaccination clinic from Rockingham Community College to Zion Baptist Church at 558 County Home Road in Reidsville.
Cone Health’s last day of vaccinations at RCC is May 7. Beginning May 13, Moderna vaccinations will be offered to anyone 18 and older at Zion Baptist Church on Thursdays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Guilford County
Beginning May 6, Cone Health’s hours of operation at the Greensboro Coliseum site at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. will be Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon.
The site will offer Pfizer vaccinations to those age 16 and older.
Alamance County
Beginning May 7, Cone Health’s hours of operation at 2401 Eric Lane in Burlington will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and on Tuesday, May 18, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
After May 22, Cone Health will move the clinic to the Burlington Mall Outlet Center at 2363 Corporation Parkway in Burlington. Vaccinations will be offered at the new location beginning May 25. Days and hours of operation will remain the same and the clinic will offer Pfizer vaccinations to those age 16 and older.