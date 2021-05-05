Cone Health Looks for Vaccination Partners

With a focus on convenience, Cone Health is looking for community partners to help vaccinate more people. The health care system seeks area businesses, churches, civic and non-profit organizations to host mobile vaccine clinics. Organizations interested in partnering with Cone Health should email vaccine@conehealth.com.

In order to increase mobile vaccination clinics, Cone Health is consolidating the hours of its mass vaccine clinics and moving locations in Rockingham and Alamance counties.

At all sites, vaccination will be free and appointments, identification and insurance are not required. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred and may be made by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for personal scheduling assistance.

The schedule detailed below may change in the weeks ahead, so please check by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine for hours of operation at each of Cone Health’s vaccine sites.

Rockingham County

Cone Health will move its vaccination clinic from Rockingham Community College to Zion Baptist Church at 558 County Home Road in Reidsville.