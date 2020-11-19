Cone Health Marketing & Communications staff take top honors

GREENSBORO — The Cone Health Marketing & Communications team was recently honored with five top awards in a prestigious international trade competition.

The health care marketing group took one platinum and two gold awards, as well as two honorable mentions, in the 2020 MarCom Awards.

The annual competition salutes excellence in the field.

Cone’s staff earned the platinum award in the Brand Journalism category for an article about a wedding involving a COVID-19 patient.

They won a gold award in the Strategic Communications/Public Relations Special Events category for coverage of the ribbon cutting at the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.

Their second gold award was in the Video-Audio/Video-Film, Medical category for a video of the Green Valley campus COVID-19 hospital.

The staff received an honorable mention in the Print Media/Writing category for a story about a brother bringing masks to his sister to protect staff from COVID-19. They took a second honorable mention in the Video-Audio/Digital Video division for a virtual tour of the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.