GREENSBORO — Cone Health has recently received numerous American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, the hospital system announced this week.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 2 and No. 5 causes of death in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines. The guidelines lead to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

The Get With The Guidelines program puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research-based guidelines.

As a participant in Get With The Guidelines, Cone Health qualified for the award by demonstrating how it is committed to improving quality care.

“The treatment of heart attack and stroke is continually advancing. It is important that people have confidence that the latest knowledge is being used in their care,” said Ruth Fisher, vice president, Cone Health Heart & Vascular Services.

“The Get With The Guidelines program makes it easier for consumers and their families to know that Cone Health is on the forefront of ensuring more people experience longer, healthier lives.”

This year, Cone Health facilities received these achievement awards for heart and stroke care:

Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Award

Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Alamance Regional

Cone Health HeartCare at Annie Penn

Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Moses Cone Hospital

Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll

Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Moses Cone Hospital

Target: Stroke Honor Roll

Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Alamance Regional

Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Alamance Regional

Cone Health HeartCare at Annie Penn

Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center at Moses Cone Hospital

“We are pleased to recognize Cone Health for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said Dr. John Warner, past president of the American Heart Association and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”







About Get With The Guidelines

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.