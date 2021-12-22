Cone Health offers COVID booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds

GREENSBORO — Cone Health vaccination clinics are now offering COVID-19 booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds as the new omicron variant of the virus becomes and ever-increasing health threat nationwide.

Medical professionals stress the importance of timely booster shots in preventing breakthrough COVID infections, especially during the holidays when gatherings will promote closer contacts and heighten potential exposures to unvaccinated individuals. Find a participating clinic at conehealth.com/vaccine.

The government recently approved boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. It is the only approved booster for that age group and the only approved booster for anyone under age 18.

Appointments are required for the Cone Health clinics. Register at conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Boosters are available for those who had the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the single-dose J&J vaccine at least two months ago.