Cone Health offers Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters
GREENSBORO – Cone Health began offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible on Tuesday by appointment only, the hospital said in a news release.

The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:

* People 65 and older.

* People 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities.

* People 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.

* People 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

Anyone 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot, the Cone release explained.

Cone Health will follow FDA and CDC recommendations and offer “mix-and-match” booster doses at each of its vaccination clinics, the release said.

To make an appointment for any no-cost first, second or booster dose, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those seeking a booster shot will be required to state that they received their first series of either the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Cone Health officials anticipate appointments may fill quickly. Other vaccination options are listed at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

