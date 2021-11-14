Cone Health Offers Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines

GREENSBORO – Cone Health is offering pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only. Registration is now open.

The FDA and CDC recently approved a lower dosage of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11— a two-shot regimen that contains about 1/3 the adult dose of the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to children at Cone Health’s community sites and partner locations. Vaccines are being administered at the following community sites during the first week:

*NC A&T Alumni Foundation Event Center, 200 N. Benbow Rd., Greensboro, on Nov. 8, 9 and 11 from 1-6 p.m.

* Western Rockingham Family Medicine, 401 W. Decatur St., Madison, on Nov. 9 and 11 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

*Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, on Nov. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Appointments may only be scheduled a week in advance, officials said. Allotments will be determined by weekly shipments of the vaccine from the state and federal government.