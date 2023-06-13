GREENSBORO — Cone Health will work with Abbott Diabetes Care to see if advanced blood-sugar monitoring can stop the progression of diabetes among Medicaid beneficiaries and people without health insurance, the health system recently announced.

These populations often face the biggest obstacles in keeping diabetes under control, Cone Health officials said.

Type II diabetes is a major health problem in the Piedmont. According to the North Carolina Diabetes Advisory Council, around 12.5% of residents have diabetes. That number is climbing, and younger people are being diagnosed with the disease at alarming rates.

Left untreated or undertreated, diabetes can lead to amputations, kidney failure and a list of other complications.

More Black Americans and Native Americans are diagnosed with diabetes than other groups and they tend to have more severe complications, doctors said in a news release.

The new program will focus on people who have diabetes but haven’t yet reached the point where they need insulin to manage it. Abbott Diabetes Care is providing $1.4 million worth of its advanced Freestyle Libre 3 sensors.

The penny-sized sensors attach to the skin and constantly monitor the amount of glucose sugar in the blood. Keeping glucose sugar at proper levels can slow or help people avoid the damage diabetes can cause.

“Real time monitoring provides easy to understand feedback and hopefully information people can use to better manage their health,” says Monica Schmidt, executive director, health economics, Cone Health.

“Someone eats ice cream and their blood glucose level skyrockets,’’ Schmidt said. “Immediately, they see the impact on their health. We hope this real time knowledge brings diabetes education to life. The potential reduction in suffering and health care costs could be enormous.”

The goal of the program is to reduce the effect of a major chronic disease. Those wanting to get involved in the quality initiative can sign up through Cone Health Community Health & Wellness Centers and Cone Health Family Medicine Clinic. The program is being managed through the Cone Health Center for Health Equity.

“Bringing continuous glucose monitoring to the underserved population represents a significant step toward rectifying disparities on the impact of diabetes,” says Dr. Olu Jegede, vice president, clinical care, health equity, Cone Health.

But Jegede also points out that the effort may well lead to standardizing and expanding the use of this technology across Cone Health.

“Doing so would ultimately lead to an enhanced quality of life for everyone with diabetes in all of our communities.”

Cone Health’s Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville serves Rockingham Countians.

This innovative initiative should begin in late summer or early fall and run for about a year, organizers said.