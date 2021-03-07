Cone Health recognizes workforce with COVID Legend Awards

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — As the nation moves into the second year of the pandemic, Cone Health recognizes employees who've made a difference.

The coronavirus pandemic impacted Cone Health in unprecedented ways, officials said. And across the health system's network, employees stepped up with courage and creativity.

Some volunteered to work at a COVID-19-only hospital at a time when little was known about COVID-19 other than its ability to spread quickly and kill.

One staffer helped organize and train staff who lost hours when surgeries were postponed to help with COVID-19 testing.

Another helped create mathematical models that predicted the spread and impact of COVID-19 in our communities.

All of them put in legendary performances, according to Cone Health administrators who created the COVID Legend Award to recognize them.

"The term 'Health Care Heroes' was used a lot in the early days of the pandemic, and justifiably so," says Cone Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle. "And when you ask our staff, these are the people who come to mind. These are the coworkers we rallied around."