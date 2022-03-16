Cone Health reducing COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites

Cone Health has begun scaling back its COVID-19 testing and vaccination offerings, the hospital system announced in a recent news release.

The decision comes as lower COVID-19 case numbers have led to a sharp decrease in demand for both services, the release said.

On March 11, Cone Health discontinued its weekly testing and vaccination clinics at the North Carolina A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center and its testing services at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Piedmont Hall.

Vaccines will still be available at Cone Health pharmacies, outpatient clinics and through Cone Health Mobile Health, which serves homebound patients and those in long-term care facilities throughout the Piedmont.

The health system will further continue offering community testing at 4810 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Appointments for both testing and vaccines will still be required. The public may make appointments at conehealth.com/testing, conehealth.com/vaccine, or by calling 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For children ages 5 to 11, several Cone Health-affiliated pediatricians will offer the vaccine to existing patients only. Patients may make those appointments by calling their providers.

Children age 12 and older may make appointments online at conehealth.com/vaccine.

March 14 marked two years since Cone Health offered its first COVID-19 test to the public.