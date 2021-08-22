Cone Health to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to some on Thursday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is now providing COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised people, hospital system said in a news release.

Providing COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised people follows FDA authorization and CDC recommendation that those with weakened immune system receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Cone Health.

The booster shots will be offered at all Cone Health community vaccine clinics. To check locations and to schedule an appointment, visit Cone Health’s website or call 336-890-1188.

Those who schedule appointments for a third dose should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card. Cone Health said it will check the state’s database to confirm vaccination status of those who do not have their vaccination card.

Proof of immunocompromised status is not required, Cone Health said.

Booster doses for the general public will not begin until the week of Sept. 20, per government rollout, Cone Health said.

As with first and second doses of the vaccine, there is no cost for receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.