Cone Health to Offer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Boosters

GREENSBORO – Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible on Oct. 26 by appointment only, the hospital said in a news release. Registration opens Tuesday morning.

The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:

* People 65 and older.

* People 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities.

* People 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.

* People 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

Anyone 18 and older who originally received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster two or more months after receiving the initial shot.

Cone Health will follow FDA and CDC recommendations and offer “mix-and-match" booster doses at each of its vaccination clinics.

To make an appointment for any no-cost first, second or booster dose, visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.