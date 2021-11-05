Cone Health to Offer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines

GREENSBORO – Cone Health will begin offering pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 8 by appointment only, the hospital system announced in a Friday news release. Registration is now open.

The announcement comes as the FDA and CDC have approved a lower dosage of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11— a two-shot regimen that contains about 1/3 the adult dose of the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children at Cone Health’s community sites and partner locations. Vaccines will be administered at the following community sites during the first week:

*NC A&T Alumni Foundation Event Center, 200 N. Benbow Rd., Greensboro, on Nov. 8, 9 and 11 from 1-6 p.m.

* Western Rockingham Family Medicine, 401 W. Decatur St., Madison, on Nov. 9 and 11 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

*Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, on Nov. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Appointments may only be scheduled a week in advance, officials said. Allotments will be determined by weekly shipments of the vaccine from the state and federal government.