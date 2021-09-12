Cone Health ups Rockingham testing, opens new GSO Ronald McDonald Family Room

The family room serves as an extension of the Ronald McDonald House, bringing the same services and support that families get at the nonprofit’s dedicated house.

“For many of our families, having a child in the hospital is one of the most stressful times in their lives. Having a Ronald McDonald Family Room will offer a little comfort to families dealing with a sick child,” said Dr. Suresh Nagappan, medical director, pediatric unit Cone Health. “Families with sick children have so much to worry about and we hope providing them with a comfortable place to go will make life a little easier.”