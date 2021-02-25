Cone Health urges unvaccinated seniors to schedule before next phase

GREENSBORO — Cone Health encourages seniors, those 65 and older, who have not yet been vaccinated to request an appointment now at conehealth.com/vaccine.
Individuals without internet access should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. This is not a scheduling line. It only provides assistance for submitting an appointment request.
“The state will broaden vaccine eligibility to larger portions of the population in March, so we encourage those 65 and over to schedule appointments now to avoid longer wait times for vaccinations in the future,” said Cone Health Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Deborah Grant.
“Because this age group is most vulnerable to severe symptoms from COVID-19, we urge those 65 and over to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Cone Health anticipates that anyone 65 and over requesting a vaccine appointment will be contacted to schedule an appointment within 14 days after they make their request.
Anyone 65 or older who signed up for Cone Health’s previous vaccine waitlist and did not receive a communication from the health system to schedule an appointment may have had an email sent to junk mail or entered an incorrect email address or phone number. Those individuals are encouraged to resubmit an appointment request at conehealth.com/vaccine or to call 336-890-1188 for assistance between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Cone Health officials said they look forward to vaccinating as many of those currently eligible for vaccination as possible in the coming weeks, including those 65 and over, education workers, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The hospital system will also broaden vaccination to other frontline essential workers when this phase of vaccination begins on March 10.
Currently, in addition to vaccination of those 65 and older, Cone Health is partnering with county health agencies to vaccinate those who work in childcare centers and pre-K to 12 schools. Cone Health plans to increase access to this education workforce March 2 through March 8, with appointments scheduled through county health agencies working with school systems and childcare organizations.
Visit conehealth.com/vaccine for more information.