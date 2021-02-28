Cone Health urges unvaccinated seniors to schedule before next phase

GREENSBORO — Cone Health encourages seniors, those 65 and older, who have not yet been vaccinated to request an appointment now at conehealth.com/vaccine.

Individuals without internet access should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. This is not a scheduling line. It only provides assistance for submitting an appointment request.

“The state will broaden vaccine eligibility to larger portions of the population in March, so we encourage those 65 and over to schedule appointments now to avoid longer wait times for vaccinations in the future,” said Cone Health Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Deborah Grant.

“Because this age group is most vulnerable to severe symptoms from COVID-19, we urge those 65 and over to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Cone Health anticipates that anyone 65 and over requesting a vaccine appointment will be contacted to schedule an appointment within 14 days after they make their request.