Cone issues new ER COVID-19 Visitor Restrictions

Beginning on Wednesday at 7 a.m., Cone Health will restrict who can accompany patients to its emergency departments.

Friends and relatives of patients are asked to wait in their cars outside. This action is being taken to protect those who work in the emergency department, as well as visitors who may themselves reduce risk, Cone officials announced by press release Tuesday morning.

Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, a Cone Health facility, will adopt the new guidelines.

Exceptions will be granted for children and individuals with special needs.

“We understand how disappointing it is not being with a loved one who needs medical care,” said Anne Brown, executive director of the Office of Patient Experience, Cone Health.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has become so widespread, that we need to treat everyone as a potential carrier of the disease.”

Cone Health’s analytics team says if someone encounters 50 people, the chance that one of them will have COVID-19 is around 80%.

Emergency department staff will update ER patients' waiting relatives about their status by phone.