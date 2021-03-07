Cone Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic reduces hospital stays, ER visits

GREENSBORO – Monoclonal antibody infusions have proven to reduce hospital stays and lower emergency room visits for people with COVID-19 who qualify. “Qualifying” means someone who tests positive for COVID-19, has risk factors, but is not having shortness of breath or on oxygen.
Cone Health began using these man-made substances that help the immune system early in the coronavirus pandemic and make infusions available at their Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Rd.
Patient Judy White of Greensboro is a grandmother of six and calls herself “a huge cheerleader for monoclonal infusion.”
“The infusions give patients’ immune systems a boost and ultimately keeps them from needing hospital care,” says Dr. Brent McQuaid, chief medical of Green Valley.
The treatment takes between 30 and 60 minutes.
Patients are met at their vehicles by staff, escorted inside, receive their treatment and are escorted back to their vehicles at the center.
White tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 30. Nine days later: “Things were beginning to go south,” White said of her symptoms which included “incredible fatigue.” The Greensboro grandmother of six received a monoclonal antibody infusion and felt noticeably better within 24 hours. “It completely redirected the virus!”
Patient Cheryl Davis, who spends time sewing masks for the pandemic at home, thought she had a sinus infection before she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“The COVID is not anything to mess with,” said Davis who credits monoclonal antibody infusion for speeding her recovery. “It kept me from being deathly, deathly ill and from going into the hospital and on a ventilator. It worked for me. It worked! It worked!”