Cone Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic reduces hospital stays, ER visits

GREENSBORO – Monoclonal antibody infusions have proven to reduce hospital stays and lower emergency room visits for people with COVID-19 who qualify. “Qualifying” means someone who tests positive for COVID-19, has risk factors, but is not having shortness of breath or on oxygen.

Cone Health began using these man-made substances that help the immune system early in the coronavirus pandemic and make infusions available at their Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Rd.

Patient Judy White of Greensboro is a grandmother of six and calls herself “a huge cheerleader for monoclonal infusion.”

“The infusions give patients’ immune systems a boost and ultimately keeps them from needing hospital care,” says Dr. Brent McQuaid, chief medical of Green Valley.

The treatment takes between 30 and 60 minutes.

Patients are met at their vehicles by staff, escorted inside, receive their treatment and are escorted back to their vehicles at the center.