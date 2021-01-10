Cone, Novant and Wake Baptist join forces with group COVID-19 planning, ad campaign

GREENSBORO — In response to soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases that will likely push area hospitals beyond their capacity. Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health are coordinating pandemic planning efforts, health administrators said in a news release Thursday.
Cone Health owns and manages Rockingham County's Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.
Part of the hospital systems' strategy is to launch a first-ever joint media campaign in hopes it will slow escalating infection rates, the release said.
Medical professionals from the three Triad health conglomerates have been communicating since the beginning of the pandemic, but have recently increased dialogue with weekly planning calls with physician and nursing leaders and emergency management teams. Such planning helps lay groundwork for coordination of medical care across the region, should such efforts become necessary, the release said.
Billboards, commercials and online ads are already appearing across the Triad urging the public to "choose courage,'' the slogan the hospitals have chosen to heighten public awareness of their role in preventing infection by recommitting to the rules of social distancing and mask wearing.
“Working with our local health system colleagues to exchange ideas and strategies during this pandemic has allowed us to produce critically important safety communications in record time,” says Denise Potter, chief communications, marketing and media officer with Wake Forest Baptist Health. “The messages are clear, the images are authentic, and our goal for this campaign is to have a positive impact in the communities we all serve.”
While the eye-catching black and white images reflect the starkness of the pandemic, they also show the strength of people refusing to surrender their lives to it. Many of the images portray health care workers from the three health systems.
The campaign was created in a couple of weeks. “Using our combined communications expertise, market knowledge and shared commitment to keeping our communities safe, we see an opportunity to bend the curve of rising cases,” says Chuck Wallington, executive vice-president and chief communications officer for Cone Health. “The level of collaboration and the sense of urgency among our organizations has been phenomenal.”
Local television stations are airing ads from the campaign and featuring interviews with doctors.
“Vaccinations are well underway but it’s still a critical time for our community,” said Chad Setliff, president of Novant Health’s Winston-Salem market. “We’re united in the fight against COVID-19 and we’re calling on the community to join us. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Stay safe. We’ll get through this, together.”