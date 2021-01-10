Cone, Novant and Wake Baptist join forces with group COVID-19 planning, ad campaign

GREENSBORO — In response to soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases that will likely push area hospitals beyond their capacity. Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health are coordinating pandemic planning efforts, health administrators said in a news release Thursday.

Cone Health owns and manages Rockingham County's Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

Part of the hospital systems' strategy is to launch a first-ever joint media campaign in hopes it will slow escalating infection rates, the release said.

Medical professionals from the three Triad health conglomerates have been communicating since the beginning of the pandemic, but have recently increased dialogue with weekly planning calls with physician and nursing leaders and emergency management teams. Such planning helps lay groundwork for coordination of medical care across the region, should such efforts become necessary, the release said.

Billboards, commercials and online ads are already appearing across the Triad urging the public to "choose courage,'' the slogan the hospitals have chosen to heighten public awareness of their role in preventing infection by recommitting to the rules of social distancing and mask wearing.