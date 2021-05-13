Cone offers Pfizer vaccine to ages 12-15, assists RCS with 16+ vax clinics

GREENSBORO — Cone Health began vaccinating ages 12-15 on Friday at clinics across the Triad after the Pfizer vaccine on Monday received FDA approval for use in the younger age group.
“We strongly encourage 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, not only for their own health, but also for the lifesaving impact vaccination can have on those around them who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” says Dr. Michael Cinoman, executive medical director of pediatric services at Cone Health.
“Thorough clinical trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for this age group,'' Cinoman said in a news release.
Following state law and guidance, Cone Health will not require parental or guardian consent for vaccination of those 12 to 15 years old at its vaccine clinics, although Cone encourages parents or guardians to accompany their kids, the release said.
Cone Health will honor school system policies requiring parental/guardian consent for vaccination of school students at high school sites.
Rockingham County Schools will require such consent forms at its high school clinics, the first of which began Friday at McMichael High School in Mayodan.
While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome at Cone Health clinics, Cone spokesman Doug Allred said in a news release.
Appointments may be made by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188.
Vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds will be available at these main Cone Health vaccination sites:
Burlington - Behind JR Cigar Outlet, 2401 Eric Lane
Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Rockingham High School Clinics Begin
Rockingham County Schools and Cone Health began offering public school-based vaccine clinics for ages 16 and up on Friday.
The free and optional two-shot Pfizer vaccines will be administered across the county’s four traditional high school campuses on different weeks, with first shots dispensed during May. Students are required to have parental consent forms, RCS officials said.
RCS school nurses will support Cone Health staff by providing answers to questions parents may have about consent and safety leading up to the clinics.
“I think some parents will want their children vaccinated,’’ said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director.
“As it stands now, our COVID-19 cases are progressively increasing in the younger age groups. Since the beginning of May, Wright calculates that residents aged 16-32 account for about 33% of all new COVID-19 cases.
For individuals 16 and older, including community members or staff who need vaccines, consent forms are available at http://bit.ly/RCSCONSENTFORM).
The full schedule for the high school campus clinics and more information can be viewed at: http://bit.ly/RCSStudentVACCINE.