Cone offers Pfizer vaccine to ages 12-15, assists RCS with 16+ vax clinics

GREENSBORO — Cone Health began vaccinating ages 12-15 on Friday at clinics across the Triad after the Pfizer vaccine on Monday received FDA approval for use in the younger age group.

“We strongly encourage 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, not only for their own health, but also for the lifesaving impact vaccination can have on those around them who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” says Dr. Michael Cinoman, executive medical director of pediatric services at Cone Health.

“Thorough clinical trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for this age group,’’ Cinoman said in a news release.

Pediatric clinicians will be at sites where Cone Health offers vaccination for those ages 12 to 15.

Following state law and guidance, Cone Health will not require parental or guardian consent for vaccination of those 12 to 15 years old at its vaccine clinics, although Cone encourages parents or guardians to accompany their kids, the release said.

Cone Health will honor school system policies requiring parental/guardian consent for vaccination of school students at high school sites.