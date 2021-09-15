Cone offers tips for avoiding long Emergency Dept. waits, urges telehealth visits

REIDSVILLE – Many of the most common reasons that people come to emergency departments can be taken care of quickly and easily through a virtual doctor or nurse visit over the cellphone or computer, Cone Health officials said Monday in a news release.

Very long waits are common in emergency departments across the country right now. This is due to the surge of unvaccinated people with COVID-19 seeking care and health care staff shortages. Virtual care allows people to save time and get help for many of the common reasons people come to emergency departments.

“There are many conditions that I can diagnose over a computer or your cellphone. And the virtual care that I provide is both high quality and very convenient for my patients,” says Dr. Brian Miller, an emergency medicine and virtual care physician with Cone Health. “Commonly the wait times are less than 10 minutes.”

The care is provided by a board-certified physician and often includes electronically transmitting appropriate prescriptions to the patient’s pharmacy of choice.

Here are five conditions that Cone Health emergency department doctors often see that can be treated virtually instead of in the ED:

Advice and treatment for simple COVID infections/exposures