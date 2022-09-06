Cone to offer monkeypox vaccine to high risk individuals on Sept. 9

GREENSBORO — People at high risk for monkeypox, including residents of counties other than Guilford, can receive a monkeypox vaccination at a Cone Health/Triad Health Project pop up clinic on Sept. 9, Cone officials said in a news release.

The joint effort by the health agencies runs from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. It will be held at the Triad Health Project's Higher Ground Day Center at 210 E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that there are more than 375 recorded cases of the skin disease in the state, the release said.

The vaccine will be available only to those 18 years and older who meet the following NCDHHS criteria:

* Close contact with someone with monkeypox within the last two weeks

* Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

A medical history that includes testing or concern about a possibly sexually transmitted infection.

Engaged in HIV prevention, including a prescription for PrEP.

Having multiple possible exposures through sex.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a painful rash that forms blisters before crusting over. While people outside of the LGBTQ community have caught the disease, it is mostly appearing nationwide and statewide within the higher-risk population of people who meet the listed criteria, health officials said in the release.

Vaccine supply is limited, so registration is encouraged. Walk-up appointments also will be available. To register for a free vaccination appointment, go to https://www.conehealth.com/monkeypox-vaccine.