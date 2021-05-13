Cone to offer Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 age group beginning Friday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health will begin vaccinating ages 12-15 on Friday, the health care system announced Thursday.

The free COVID-19 inoculations will be available only at sites where Cone is using the Pfizer vaccine, which received FDA approval on Monday for use in the younger age group.

“We strongly encourage 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, not only for their own health, but also for the lifesaving impact vaccination can have on those around them who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” says Dr. Michael Cinoman, executive medical director of pediatric services at Cone Health.

“Thorough clinical trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for this age group,'' Cinoman said in a news release.

Following state law and guidance, Cone Health will not require parental or guardian consent for vaccination of those 12 to 15 years old at its vaccine clinics, although Cone encourages parents or guardians to accompany their kids, the release said.

Cone Health will honor school system policies requiring parental/guardian consent for vaccination of school students at high school sites. Rockingham County Schools will require such consent forms at its upcoming high school clinics.

