Cone's Ronald McDonald Family Room Opens this Summer

GREENSBORO — A Ronald McDonald Family Room under construction at Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital will soon offer many of the comforts of home to families of children receiving care at the facility.

“We are honored that Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad has decided to put this facility here to support children and their families,” said Preston Hammock, president of the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

“Having a child in the hospital is one of the most stressful times for a family. Being able to stay close by and comfortable can help make that time a little easier,’’ Hammock said of the space due to be completed by August, the hospital system announced in a press release.

Ronald McDonald House Charities, a non-profit, provides cost-free housing and amenities to families of sick children in communities across the nation.

The new room at Women’s & Children’s Center, appointed with cheerful decor, will provide:

A kitchen stocked with snacks, drinks and easy to prepare meals.

Comfortable seating areas.

Workspaces with desks, computers, and internet access.