Cone's Ronald McDonald Family Room Opens this Summer

GREENSBORO — A Ronald McDonald Family Room under construction at Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital will soon offer many of the comforts of home to families of children receiving care at the facility.
“We are honored that Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad has decided to put this facility here to support children and their families,” said Preston Hammock, president of the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
“Having a child in the hospital is one of the most stressful times for a family. Being able to stay close by and comfortable can help make that time a little easier,’’ Hammock said of the space due to be completed by August, the hospital system announced in a press release.
Ronald McDonald House Charities, a non-profit, provides cost-free housing and amenities to families of sick children in communities across the nation.
The new room at Women’s & Children’s Center, appointed with cheerful decor, will provide:
A kitchen stocked with snacks, drinks and easy to prepare meals.
Comfortable seating areas.
Workspaces with desks, computers, and internet access.
Charging stations for electronic devices.
“We are thrilled to fulfill our mission of providing a ‘home away from home’ in the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Moses Cone Hospital,” said Chuck Kraft, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad. “The Greensboro/Guilford County community has been very generous supporting our Ronald McDonald House program in Winston-Salem. We are honored to bring a Ronald McDonald Family Room program to their hometown hospital.”
The Family Room serves as an extension of the Ronald McDonald House, bringing many of the services and support families rely on through the RMHC program, but within the walls of the Women’s & Children’s Center.
To learn more about Ronald McDonald Houses, visit: rmhws.org and for more information on the Women’s & Children’s Center, visit: conehealthbaby.com.