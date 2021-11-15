Contest emerges in redrawn congressional district that includes High Point

HIGH POINT — A competitive race in next year's elections already has emerged in the redrawn congressional map that shifts High Point to a district stretching across a vastly different terrain than the previous one.

Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of Cabarrus County announced recently he will run in the redrawn 10th District. Democrat Scott Huffman of Cabarrus County, who has run for Congress previously, also has indicated that he will run.

For next year's elections, most of High Point will go from the Democratic-leaning 6th District that covers Guilford and Forsyth counties to the new Republican-leaning 10th District that stretches across six counties. The 6th District is now served by Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro.

The redrawn 10th District covers southwestern Guilford County, northern and western Davidson County, all of Rowan, Davie and Cabarrus counties and the southern part of Iredell County. The Davidson County part of High Point, now in the 13th District, would become part of the redrawn 10th District.

Candidate filing for next year's congressional, state legislative and county elections begins Dec. 6, pending any intervention by the courts because of legal challenges based on gerrymandering or diluting the impact of minority voters. Party primaries are scheduled for March.