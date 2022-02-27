Continued treatment will keep WFMY anchor Julie Luck off the air for months after cancer diagnosis

The diagnosis means three months of chemotherapy but usually good outcomes, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It had been her husband, John, who had pushed her to get her first colonoscopy. While experts have long recommended getting the procedure at age 50, new guidelines set just last year had lowered the age to 45 for most people without a family history.

Luck had just turned 50 and didn't have a family history or fall into a high-risk category. She felt fine.

As someone who is quick to do for others, she's learning to let others fluff up her pillows, if they want to.

"This has been a journey that has taught me the importance of relying on others," Luck said.

She credits the hospital staff at Wesley Long, her loving husband and family, supportive colleagues, generous friends and the outpouring of support of the community.

"I’m blessed to have an army helping me fight," Luck said on Tuesday. "I completed my first IV infusion on Friday and it was one of the most challenging experiences I’ve encountered. The prayers and encouragement have given me the strength and hope needed to push through. I’m truly indebted."