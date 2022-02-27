 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Continued treatment will keep WFMY anchor Julie Luck off the air for months after cancer diagnosis
julie-luck-photo

Julie Luck, a news anchor with WFMY Channel 2, starts chemo after her doctor found a cancerous polyp on her colon.

 JULIE LUCK, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — So, it didn't work out as she planned.

Not back in front of viewers in just a few weeks, as would have been the best-case scenario after doctors spotted what ended up being a cancerous polyp during WFMY-Channel 2 anchor Julie Luck's routine colonoscopy.

She's now expected to be away for months.

"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.

Earlier this month Luck told viewers the diagnosis. That a polyp had been found during a routine colonoscopy and it was cancerous. But her surgeon wouldn't know exactly what damage it had done until he operated.

The procedure to remove a section of her colon was so successful that the surgeon released Luck from the hospital the next day. No complications.

"Which he’s never done before," Luck said earlier this week of that type of surgery.

But the pathology report after surgery would find that the cancer had spread to several lymph nodes.

"Stage 3A," Luck said of words that would come next.

The diagnosis means three months of chemotherapy but usually good outcomes, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It had been her husband, John, who had pushed her to get her first colonoscopy. While experts have long recommended getting the procedure at age 50, new guidelines set just last year had lowered the age to 45 for most people without a family history.

Luck had just turned 50 and didn't have a family history or fall into a high-risk category. She felt fine.

As someone who is quick to do for others, she's learning to let others fluff up her pillows, if they want to.

"This has been a journey that has taught me the importance of relying on others," Luck said.

She credits the hospital staff at Wesley Long, her loving husband and family, supportive colleagues, generous friends and the outpouring of support of the community.

"I’m blessed to have an army helping me fight," Luck said on Tuesday. "I completed my first IV infusion on Friday and it was one of the most challenging experiences I’ve encountered. The prayers and encouragement have given me the strength and hope needed to push through. I’m truly indebted."

And there's the new friend, a 37-year-old woman she's met who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

"She's been my source of inspiration," Luck said. "She's given me helpful tips, food suggestions, advice on what to expect, and warnings about challenges I could face. She’s been a tremendous resource who’s been guiding me through these uncharted waters. Her knowledge, encouragement and bravery have helped bring me some peace and hope."

Luck is still asking those who are 45 to go ahead and get a colonoscopy.

And she's trying to keep up with all the yeses and other comments via social media.

"Since my energy is low, I apologize for not responding or posting more," Luck said. "Please tell them I appreciate all the support."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Signs and symptoms of colon cancer

Often colorectal cancer doesn’t cause symptoms until it has grown or spread, according to the American Cancer Society, which suggests being tested before ever having symptoms. Some of the following symptoms can be caused by unrelated problems:

• A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days.

• A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that is not relieved by having one.

• Rectal bleeding with bright red blood.

• Blood in the stool, which might make it look dark brown or black.

• Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain.

• Weakness and fatigue.

• Losing weight without trying.

Source: American Cancer Society

