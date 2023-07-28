WENTWORTH — If you are interested in beginning a new career or looking for a new job, improving your computer skills, becoming a better employee, or looking for a new hobby, Rockingham Community College offers a variety of short-term, continuing education courses designed to meet your needs. Unless otherwise noted, additional information and registration is available by calling Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2333 or visiting https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/coned-home/.

Business and Computer Technologies

Notary: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 or Sept. 16, RCC. Learn the qualifications of the notary public office and requirements for attestation, fees, general powers and limitations, certifications, oaths, affirmations and affidavits. Purchase of Notary manual is required. Cost: $74.

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 31-Dec. 7, RCC, plus online coursework. Learn to evaluate the weaknesses of traditional and wireless networks for the purpose of incident response, reconstruction, and investigative techniques. This course is intended for professionals looking to perform data analysis and interpret the results, use threat detection tools, and protect applications and systems within an organization. Skills covered include threat and vulnerability management, security architecture, and cyber-incident response. In addition, students will prepare for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) exam. Cost: $190, but ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship!

Professional

Cosmetology: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Aug. 21, 2023-July 8, 2024, RCC. Obtain the training and required number of contact hours (1,200 hours minimum) needed to fulfill licensure requirements in accordance with the NC State Board of Cosmetics Art Examiners. Topics may include, but are not limited to scalp treatments, roller sets, fingerwaves, pincurls, blowdry, thermal press, artificial hair, haircuts, chemical reformation, coloring, highlights, manicures, pedicures, artificial nails, facials, and hair removal. Cost: $206, but ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship!

NC Fast Phase I (DSS Caseworker): 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 21-Oct. 11, RCC. Obtain employability skills training and do career exploration for the role of an income maintenance caseworker within Division of Social Service agencies. Note: NC Fast Phase II (Income Maintenance Caseworker) will be held Oct. 16-Dec. 13. Cost: $125 for each phase, but Phase II students should ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship!

OBD/IM Emissions Training: 5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15, RCC. This course prepares auto technicians and service personnel to be safety and emissions inspectors for motor vehicles. It includes regulations and test inspection procedures. Learn to inspect a vehicle and gain skills to pass the qualification exams for certification as a safety and emissions inspector at a licensed inspection station. Cost: $78.

Vehicle Safety Inspection: 5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 7-8, RCC. Learn the proper procedures for conducting vehicle safety inspections and operating a safety inspection station. Cost: $81.

Personal Enrichment

Cabinetmaking: 8 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 14-Nov. 13, or 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 14-Dec. 13, Freeman’s Woodcrafters in Eden. Learn the fundamental techniques of cabinetmaking; the difference between store-bought and custom cabinets; proper selection of wood, materials, tools and finishes; how to plan, blueprint and build your own small case good; understand installation; and estimate project costs. Recent student projects have included shelving units, bookcases, vanities, sofa and coffee tables, entrance doors, and more. Cost: $202 plus materials.

Employability Lab: Aug. 14-Dec. 15, RCC. Schedule lab time between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week and obtain help from instructors with job applications, job searches, writing resumes and cover letters, and more. Cost: $70, but waived for most students.

Exploring Clay: 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 14-Oct. 9, or 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Oct. 4, RCC. Learn to design and make pottery using a potter’s wheel and hand-building techniques in this 24-hour course. All skill levels welcome. Clay, glaze materials and firings provided. Cost: $123.

Family Tree Maker Advanced: 3-5 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 17-Oct. 5, RCC. If you’ve taken the intro and intermediate courses, or you’re an advanced user of the Family Tree Maker software, come learn to do more in-depth research to find and record additional ancestors and descendants, scan and edit photos, and design more customized genealogy charts and reports. Bring a thumb drive with your Family Tree Maker backup file (including media) on it to the first class. Cost: $74.

Financial Literacy: 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 30-Dec. 6, online. Topics include budgeting, credit cards and loans, managing debt, credit reports, insurance, preparing for disaster, financial planning, and buying a home. Cost: $70.

Painting a Portrait: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Oct. 4, RCC. Learn to paint a portrait of the person of your choosing. Learn color mixing, facial feature measurement tips and more. Information about supplies is available when you register online or with the RCC Admissions staff. Cost: $73.

Wheel and Hand-Thrown Ceramics: 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 14-Dec. 4, or 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Dec. 6, RCC. Learn to design and make pottery using a potter’s wheel and hand-building techniques in this 48-hour course (twice as many hours as the Exploring Clay course above). All skill levels welcome. Clay, glaze materials and firings provided. Cost: $243.

Healthcare

Cardiovascular Technician: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Mondays plus online, Aug. 7-Sept. 28, RCC. Prepare to become a certified EKG technician/monitor. Learn the anatomy and physiology of the heart, principles of EKG, dysrhythmia recognition of sinus, junctional/atrial rhythms, heart blocks and bundle branches and ventricular ectopy rhythms. Skills include operating EKG equipment, running and mounting strips as well as reading and interpreting 22 types of cardiac lead tracings produced from 12 and five lead monitors and to understand the basics of capnography as it relates to heart function. Cost: $192, but ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship!

CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, RCC. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heart attack, care for choking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Introduces defibrillator. Course completion yields an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602.

Dialysis Technology: 3-5 p.m. Thursdays plus online, Aug. 7-Sept. 28, RCC. Lecture, lab, and clinical activities teach the theoretical, technical, and clinical skills needed to maintain equipment and provide patient care to those being treated for chronic renal diseases. Successful completion of this course will prepare the individual for employment as a dialysis technician in hospitals, renal dialysis facilities, and clinics. After one year of work experience, individuals may be eligible to sit for national certification as a Clinical Hemodialysis Technician. Cost: $192, but ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship!

EMT Initial: 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, Aug. 7-Dec. 11, plus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, RCC. Learn basic life support skills. Emergency Medical Technicians work for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, rescue squads, and physician offices. Class includes lecture, hands-on skills, and field clinical opportunities. Complete successfully to be eligible to sit for the N.C. or National Registry EMT exam. Cost: $258, but ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship!

EMT Initial: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays plus online coursework, Aug. 14-Dec. 13. See description and cost above.

EMT Initial: 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, Sept. 26-Feb. 1, plus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12. See description and cost above.

For additional information on these and additional courses, look for the Continuing Education booklet in your mailbox, or see it online at https://tinyurl.com/ConEdFall23.