Continuing the legacy: Amanda Crouch Perfetti comes 'home' to pharmacy career

EDEN – Amanda Crouch Perfetti followed her love of dance to college, then decided to major in communications. But by age 24, she realized her family legacy was her calling.
The daughter of Debbie Crouch and Eden Drug owner and pharmacist Pete Crouch, Perfetti literally grew up in the business, an independent pharmacy founded by Crouch in 1982 and located at 103 W. Stadium Drive.
“I actually looked into a lot of other interests and pursued them before pharmacy,’’ said Perfetti, who realized she had a talent for pharmacy while working at Gate City Pharmacy in Greensboro after college.
“I was working around a lot of women pharmacists there, and I really saw it could be a great career for a woman,’’ said Perfetti, who now balances her time as a full-time pharmacist at Eden Drug and as mother to toddler daughter Kennedy.
“It took me exploring a lot of other options. Then, it really took someone at my church asking me out of the blue: ‘What do you really want to do?’’’
That invitation to choose made the plan to pursue pharmacy click, Perfetti said.
“I went home that night and talked to my parents. It was like my dad had been waiting to hear that from me for years,’’ she said with a chuckle.
“I knew that if I could get into pharmacy school, I could do this,’’ she said. “And my dad said he knew he had to wait for me to make my own decision.’’
So Perfetti began taking basic chemistry courses at Rockingham Community College to test her aptitude and realized she could excel. From there, she enrolled in Wingate University’s School of Pharmacy in 2010 and graduated with her doctorate degree in pharmacy in 2014.
“I feel like pharmacy is one of those areas that is truly an area of equality for women, equality with your pay and that sort of thing,’’ she said.
The role of a small-town pharmacist in an independent pharmacy is complex and highly rewarding, especially in a city like Eden, said Perfetti, who shares the full-time pharmacist’s duties with her dad. On a recent afternoon, the pair was dispatched to offer flu shots in the community.
An independent pharmacy offers a more personal experience than larger chain operations, where folks may not know you or your family by name, she and other pharmacists said.
Perfetti’s father has always been progressive in his business approach, opening quickly to offer COVID-19 testing at the start of the pandemic, for example.
And Perfetti has taken up the mantle, helping train young pharmacists from the UNC Chapel Hill’s Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
As a site coordinator for the school’s recent graduates, Perfetti helps train new druggists, giving them three years worth of experience in one year, she said. “We provide a safety net for brand new practitioners, and we use our residents to help us with any new projects we have.’’
Eden Drug has a reputation for offering lots of vaccines, patient education and counseling, especially for diabetics, Perfetti said. And that kind of work is central to training she offers the UNC grads.
“I’m in charge of making sure they are exposed to all things Eden Drug-related,’’ said Perfetti, who spends her precious downtime doing nature photography.
Eden Drug is a challenging place with plenty to learn, she said, noting this is her second year hosting a pharmacist through the program.
Her resident from UNC was heavily involved with COVID-19 vaccines and testing in 2020, and as part of her role, Perfetti oversees her new pharmacists in their required research projects and quality improvement projects.
She believes it’s great for young druggists to experience work in an independent pharmacy.
“I think no matter the size of the city, the independent pharmacy is really a night-and-day difference from a chain pharmacy,’’ Perfetti said, noting that Eden Drug staffs about 40 employees.
“We have the ability to have a lot more support staff, so pharmacists are able to practice a higher level of patient care. We try to do things only a pharmacist can and should be doing,’’ she said.
“We don’t get bogged down by the other tasks required to run a pharmacy. Having that pharmacy support constantly reinforces the culture in our store. We all rely heavily on each other,’’ Perfetti said.
“The patient experience is everything,” she said. “We have to put a lot of emphasis on protecting that culture so the patient gets the best experience.’’
