Continuing the legacy: Amanda Crouch Perfetti comes 'home' to pharmacy career

EDEN – Amanda Crouch Perfetti followed her love of dance to college, then decided to major in communications. But by age 24, she realized her family legacy was her calling.

The daughter of Debbie Crouch and Eden Drug owner and pharmacist Pete Crouch, Perfetti literally grew up in the business, an independent pharmacy founded by Crouch in 1982 and located at 103 W. Stadium Drive.

“I actually looked into a lot of other interests and pursued them before pharmacy,’’ said Perfetti, who realized she had a talent for pharmacy while working at Gate City Pharmacy in Greensboro after college.

“I was working around a lot of women pharmacists there, and I really saw it could be a great career for a woman,’’ said Perfetti, who now balances her time as a full-time pharmacist at Eden Drug and as mother to toddler daughter Kennedy.

“It took me exploring a lot of other options. Then, it really took someone at my church asking me out of the blue: ‘What do you really want to do?’’’

That invitation to choose made the plan to pursue pharmacy click, Perfetti said.

“I went home that night and talked to my parents. It was like my dad had been waiting to hear that from me for years,’’ she said with a chuckle.