EDEN — A contractor working on a classroom roof at Morehead High School on Wednesday morning died of injuries he sustained when he fell to ground, authorities said late Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 8:40 a.m., Sean Gladieux, spokesman for the Rockingham County Schools, said in a news release.

The man, whose name has not been released by authorities, was not affiliated with the school system, Gladieux said in the release. The distance of the contractor's fall was not immediately available.

The Eden Police Department is investigating the incident and firefighters and EMS crews responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital Monday morning.

According to RCS policy, any student directly impacted by the accident was allowed to leave school early on Monday, Gladieux said in the release.

And RCS counselors offered care to any student who requested their assistance.