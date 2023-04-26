EDEN — A contractor working on a classroom roof at Morehead High School on Wednesday morning fell to the ground and suffered critical injuries, according to Rockingham County Schools spokesman Sean Gladieux and people near the scene.

The accident happened at about 8:40 a.m., Gladieux said in a news release.

The man, whose name has not been released by authorities, was not affiliated with the school system, Gladieux said in the release. The distance of the contractor's fall was not immediately available.

The Eden Police Department is investigating the incident and firefighters and EMS crews responded to the scene and transported the contractor to an area hospital Monday morning. His condition had not been updated by authorities for RCS late Wednesday night.

According to RCS policy, any student directly impacted by the accident was allowed to leave school early on Monday, Gladieux said in the release.

And RCS counselors offered care to any student who requested their assistance.