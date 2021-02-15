Controversial incident has NCDOT rethinking how it clears homeless camps

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation says it will take a less aggressive approach to removing people living under its bridges and along its highways after it drew criticism for clearing a homeless camp in Asheville last week.
NCDOT says it will abide by guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that say clearing homeless camps during the pandemic can increase the spread of COVID-19.
Ronald Keeter Jr., NCDOT's chief engineer, said the agency has seen a spike in homeless camps along highway rights of way in all of the state's largest cities. In the past, when the department determined an encampment posed a safety risk to people living there or to passing motorists, it would call the local police or sheriff's office to have the people removed before cleaning up what they leave behind.
Now, Keeter said, the first call will be to local governments.
"We're reaching out to more folks to try to reach a consensus on what we do," he said.
NCDOT has long contended with people seeking refuge or a place to sleep under its bridges or in wooded areas along highways. Three years ago, at the request of Durham officials, the department posted "no trespassing" signs along the Durham Freeway near the Chapel Hill Street interchange as the city sought a safer place for people in a homeless camp there.
NCDOT determined that the encampment in downtown Asheville, under the Interstate 240 bridge over North Lexington Avenue, posed a safety risk because it was close to traffic and because people were setting fires under the bridge. The local NCDOT office asked the Asheville Police Department to have officers on hand when it dismantled the camp on Feb. 1.
A police spokeswoman said the officers were there "as advocates, not enforcement." Officers arranged for transportation and tried to contact a local homeless advocacy organization.
Another advocacy group, BeLoved Asheville, called the clearing of the camp in the winter "immoral, deeply troubling and potentially deadly," and encouraged people to complain to state officials.
Meanwhile, the city issued a statement saying the removal of the camp did "not align with the city of Asheville's typical practice in handling homeless camps." The statement said the city would meet with local NCDOT representatives to see how they could work together "to lessen the impact on our most vulnerable population" in the future.
Keeter said NCDOT could have done better getting the city involved.
"I think you can always improve your process," Keeter said. "If we see something that we feel addresses it better than what we're doing, then we'll adopt any policy that's better than what we have."