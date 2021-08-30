Controversial NCHSAA bill reflects personal, political motivations of supporters, opponents

The passionate, often rugged and sometimes bruising competitiveness of North Carolina high school sports is embodied in the debate over House Bill 91 in the General Assembly.
If Republican-sponsored HB91 clears the legislature, the N.C. High School Athletic Association would have to agree to serve as a vendor of the State Board of Education rather than its current oversight role — if it is allowed to continue to exist.
The next step is the Senate Rules and Operations committee, likely this week. If the bill is eventually signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, much of the legislation is slated to go into effect Oct. 15.
Cooper, a Democrat, has not taken a public position on HB91, but acknowledged it was likely the Senate could pass the bill.
“Interestingly enough, (bill) supporters want to take it out of the private sector and put it into government,” Cooper said on July 22. “We will examine the bill to see if it is really needed. I will be glad to talk to legislators about it.”
During the Aug. 26 nearly hour-long discussion over the latest edition of the bill in the Senate Education/Higher Education committee, it became increasingly clear how personal and political the process has become.
On one side, you have the leadership of a 108-year-old successful and peer-respected NCHSAA facing calls for its dissolution and/or potentially existing as an administrator with drastically reduced authority over middle and high school athletics.
On the other side, you have several Republican senators — most notably bill sponsors Tom McInnis from Anson County, Todd Johnson from Union County and Vickie Sawyer from Iredell County — who are willing to take a throw the baby out with the bath water approach in their full-throated quest “to fix the lack of transparency and accountability” within the NCHSAA.
Caught in the middle are not only the boards of the NCHSAA and State Board of Education (SBE), but also the school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and more than 200,000 athletes of the 427 member schools.
Both sides claim they have heard from those groups, which are expressing concerning or support about how the NCHSAA operates. Both sides acknowledge there is room for improvement through reform initiatives.
Alan Duncan, vice chairman of the SBE and the Triad's board representative, told the committee he views HB91 as a way to "refresh the NCHSAA."
He said the bill would allow the SBE to take an oversight role over high school athletics through a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA involving modification and revisions benefitting all parties.
"That is what I think the intent is here, and certainly is the intent of the SBE with the legislature," Duncan said.
Meanwhile, NCHSAA assistant commissioner James Alverson used much of his brief public comment time to read a letter from Bobby Wilkins, president of the NCHSAA board.
Wilkins wrote he was "voicing our combined and strong opposition" to HB91, including the latest version. He said the NCHSAA board has agreed to make "tangible steps toward making improvements we feel are beneficial to our member schools and the student athletes we serve."
Wilkins said HB91 does not reflect the board's recommendations to the bill sponsors or SBE. He asked "why the continued push to cripple" the NCHSAA.
Alverson said in his own comments that "we're willing to work with you."
"But, it's really hard to work with people that are holding a gun to your head for something that's going to damage what you do for student athletes."
"That's difficult. It's hard to negotiate with people who are saying 'take it or leave it.' That's not negotiations."
HB91 legislation
The controversial bill was changed substantially through an amendment disclosed publicly for the first time last week.
The previous version of HB91 contained language that would replace the NCHSAA with a new organization, the N.C. Interscholastic Athletic Commission, also overseen by the SBE.
The commission would have 17 members, nine appointed by the governor and four each from the Senate leader and House speaker. The latest version of HB91 strips out the language for the new organization.
Sawyer opened her presentation by claiming talks with several Democratic senators yielded support for the latest version of HB91.
However, some of those Democratic senators said after reviewing the latest version that they questioned whether the bill sponsors had heard them at all.
Sawyer said she has been asked by fellow senators "why are you putting politics into athletics?'"
"The bill before you was crafted with the student-athlete and our schools in mind. It simply sets a standard for the operations of a vendor that works for the state ... a regulatory framework with reporting requirements.
"One concern was 'why abolish the (NCHSAA); you can just fix the issue, fix the lack of transparency and accountability," Sawyer said. "With this bill, we seek to reform, not destroy” the NCHSAA.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker told the committee that "there are some changes that need to be made, and our board started that process in late April. We are willing to work together, not separately, with the SBE."