Controversial NCHSAA bill reflects personal, political motivations of supporters, opponents

The passionate, often rugged and sometimes bruising competitiveness of North Carolina high school sports is embodied in the debate over House Bill 91 in the General Assembly.

If Republican-sponsored HB91 clears the legislature, the N.C. High School Athletic Association would have to agree to serve as a vendor of the State Board of Education rather than its current oversight role — if it is allowed to continue to exist.

The next step is the Senate Rules and Operations committee, likely this week. If the bill is eventually signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, much of the legislation is slated to go into effect Oct. 15.

Cooper, a Democrat, has not taken a public position on HB91, but acknowledged it was likely the Senate could pass the bill.

“Interestingly enough, (bill) supporters want to take it out of the private sector and put it into government,” Cooper said on July 22. “We will examine the bill to see if it is really needed. I will be glad to talk to legislators about it.”

During the Aug. 26 nearly hour-long discussion over the latest edition of the bill in the Senate Education/Higher Education committee, it became increasingly clear how personal and political the process has become.