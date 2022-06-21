Cooking in the Garden program offered monthly at the Enterprise Center

The Enterprise Center, 1922 S. MLK Jr. Drive, is offering a free cooking demonstration and tasting monthly as part of a collaboration between its community garden and the chefs of its shared-use kitchen.

Kyle Luth, a co-manager of the community garden, said that inspiration for the Cooking in the Garden series came from a need to help people with food access. “We’ve heard stories about people who would receive fresh produce, but they wouldn’t know what to do with it,” he said. “We wanted to take access a step further.”

The Enterprise Center is operated by the nonprofit Simon Green Atkins Community Development Corporation. The center’s shared-use kitchen is a commercial, inspected kitchen that rents time and space to small food businesses, such as caterers.

The community garden was established to educate and empower residents, especially those in the city’s food deserts, to grow their own healthy foods.

Cooking in the Garden is held from 6 to 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month throughout the growing season.

For each session, one of the shared-use kitchen’s chefs will focus on a particular food, such as tomatoes or greens, and demonstrate two or three ways to prepare the food.

Participants are invited to taste the prepared foods. “It’s not necessarily a meal, but you do get something to eat,” Luth said.

He also said that recipe handouts are provided.

This month’s Cooking in the Garden, 6 p.m. June 28, will feature Demetrius Rolle of Simply Obvious Catering. Next month’s, 6 p.m. July 26, will feature Shereen Gomaa of Delicious by Shereen.

Though the programs are free, registration is requested through Eventbrite or emailing Luth at sgatkinscdc8@gmail.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ