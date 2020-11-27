Cooper revamps N.C. mask mandate, maintains occupancy limits

People exercising indoors must wear a mask if they are not within their own home. If they are outside and within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of someone who does not live in their household, they also need to be masked. College and professional athletes not actively competing or recovering from exercise must be masked.

The order requires all restaurant workers to wear a mask, even if they don't interact with the public. Customers must also be masked, including at their table, when they are not actively eating or drinking.

Local police departments can fine businesses that fail to enforce the mask mandate, which was first issued in June. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said at the news conference that businesses in her city can also be fined $100 for each person over the permitted capacity.

The new order makes it clear that individuals can be fined for not wearing a mask and charged with trespassing if they remain unmasked and refuse to leave a business premises.

Cooper said he wanted to give businesses and residents yet another chance to follow safety guidelines before he feels prompted to shutter parts of the economy.