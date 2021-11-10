 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

A Nov. 3 story about the UpTown Eden Merchants Association’s Chili Cook-off on Oct. 30 said in error that the event was a benefit for Camp Carefree in Stokesdale. The food contest had no affiliation with the non-profit children’s camp.

 

