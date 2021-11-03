 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

An Oct. 24 feature about Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Sawyer should have read that the City of Reidsville’s “Team Reidsville Mask Up Campaign” initiated the distribution of about 6,000 masks during the peak of the pandemic. The chamber ordered masks in turn. Then officials with the Reidsville Area Foundation proposed a grant to the city and suggested it partner with the chamber and James Austin Health Center to give out masks to as many residents as possible. The project distributed 15,000 masks, while the chamber’s role in the initiative was to distribute kits with masks to area businesses. James Austin staff assisted in filling those kits.

