An Oct. 24 feature about Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Sawyer should have read that the City of Reidsville’s “Team Reidsville Mask Up Campaign” initiated the distribution of about 6,000 masks during the peak of the pandemic. The chamber ordered masks in turn. Then officials with the Reidsville Area Foundation proposed a grant to the city and suggested it partner with the chamber and James Austin Health Center to give out masks to as many residents as possible. The project distributed 15,000 masks, while the chamber’s role in the initiative was to distribute kits with masks to area businesses. James Austin staff assisted in filling those kits.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
REIDSVILLE — Nine volunteer fire departments responded to an auction house blaze here early Thursday morning on NC 14, a stone’s throw from St…
The shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
As N.C. continues to struggle with opioid epidemic, naloxone shortage could lead to thousands of overdose deaths
It was New Year’s Eve. Devin Lyall sat in the back bedroom of her drug dealer’s house.
The shooting occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released football playoff pairings Saturday. Here’s a look at how the brackets break down for area t…
Police were called about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to South Hamilton and Bridge streets where they found one person with a minor gunshot injury. Investigators have not disclosed the name of the victim or their condition.
Jennifer Barton, 47, of Eden is charged with seven counts each of larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretenses, Eden police said Tuesday in a news release.
There has been one new death in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Tuesday morning. The death marks the 400th person in the district to have died of the novel coronavirus.